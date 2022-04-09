Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko's 13th Serie A goal of the season secured Inter's victory

Inter Milan kept the pressure up on neighbours AC Milan at the top of Serie A as they ran out 2-0 winners over Hellas Verona at the San Siro.

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko put the champions in control as they moved back second.

Simone Inzaghi's side have won three of their last five league games and are unbeaten since February.

Milan and third-placed Napoli both play on Sunday with just a single point separating all three sides.

Inter went ahead after 22 minutes when Ivan Perisic picked Barella out with a superb cross, the midfielder applying an emphatic finish into the top corner.

On the half-hour mark, Perisic was the provider again as Inter doubled their lead. This time, he found Dzeko, and the 36-year-old made sure from close range.

Verona barely threatened while Inter were able to play on the counter-attack through the pace of Denzel Dumfries, who was full of energy down the right flank.

Hakan Calhanoglu went close to adding a third with just over 20 minutes remaining, before Arturo Vidal fed Danilo D'Ambrosio, who was denied by Lorenzo Montipo and Dzeko headed over.