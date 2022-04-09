Match ends, Inter Milan 2, Verona 0.
Inter Milan kept the pressure up on neighbours AC Milan at the top of Serie A as they ran out 2-0 winners over Hellas Verona at the San Siro.
First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko put the champions in control as they moved back second.
Simone Inzaghi's side have won three of their last five league games and are unbeaten since February.
Milan and third-placed Napoli both play on Sunday with just a single point separating all three sides.
Inter went ahead after 22 minutes when Ivan Perisic picked Barella out with a superb cross, the midfielder applying an emphatic finish into the top corner.
On the half-hour mark, Perisic was the provider again as Inter doubled their lead. This time, he found Dzeko, and the 36-year-old made sure from close range.
Verona barely threatened while Inter were able to play on the counter-attack through the pace of Denzel Dumfries, who was full of energy down the right flank.
Hakan Calhanoglu went close to adding a third with just over 20 minutes remaining, before Arturo Vidal fed Danilo D'Ambrosio, who was denied by Lorenzo Montipo and Dzeko headed over.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de VrijSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 45'minutes
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forBastoniat 66'minutes
- 2DumfriesBooked at 84mins
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 65'minutes
- 77BrozovicBooked at 90mins
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 84'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 19CorreaSubstituted forGosensat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 95Bastoni
- 97Radu
Hellas Verona
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 96Montipò
- 17CeccheriniSubstituted forSutaloat 82'minutes
- 21Günter
- 16Casale
- 5FaraoniSubstituted forDepaoliat 62'minutes
- 61Tameze
- 14Ilic
- 8LazovicSubstituted forCancellieriat 82'minutes
- 24BessaSubstituted forLasagnaat 62'minutes
- 10Caprari
- 99Simeone
Substitutes
- 11Lasagna
- 12Chiesa
- 18Cancellieri
- 29Depaoli
- 30Frabotta
- 31Sutalo
- 45Retsos
- 74Boseggia
- 78Hongla
- 88Praszelik
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, Verona 0.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Cancellieri (Verona).
Post update
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Giovanni Simeone (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Edin Dzeko tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Verona).
Post update
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gianluca Caprari (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Corner, Verona. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Ilic (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Cancellieri.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Matteo Cancellieri replaces Darko Lazovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Verona. Bosko Sutalo replaces Federico Ceccherini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Verona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone with a cross.