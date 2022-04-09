Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls have won just once since 15 March, having only lost one game in the league before that

Jersey Bulls suffered another defeat as they lost 1-0 to Combined Counties Premier South rivals Badshot Lea.

Malachi Thomas' 14th-minute goal proved to be decisive as he converted a cross from close range.

Jake Prince twice hit the post for the Bulls as they tried in vain for an equaliser.

He also had two late efforts saved as the Bulls failed to win for the seventh time in eight games as Badshot moved above the Bulls into fourth place.