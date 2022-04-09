Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cameron McJannett rises highest to head home Derry's opener in the derby

Derry City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier Division with a 2-1 derby win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Cameron McJannett opened the scoring in the first half with a bullet header.

Will Patching's superb free-kick doubled Derry's advantage at the end of a scrappy second half.

However, it was a nervy finish as Filip Mihaljevic won and converted a penalty in the 91st minute.

The Candystripes held on for their sixth consecutive victory while Harps remain ninth.

Rambunctious travelling support helped create a cracking atmosphere at Finn Park as Derry made the trip to face their north-west rivals.

Hosts make bright start

The derby spoils were shared last season as the sides enjoyed a win apiece and played out two draws, but Harps created the better chances in the early stages.

Elie Gael N-Zeyi did brilliantly to find Ethan Boyle on the right and he picked out Eric McWoods with a cross, but he fired straight at Brian Maher.

Derry defender Daniel Lafferty and Elie Kibonge take a tumble at Finn Park

The Candystripes were unbeaten heading into the final game of the first series and they took the lead after 23 minutes when Brandon Kavanagh swung a ferocious corner towards the near post and McJannett timed his run perfectly to score with a thumping header.

His sixth goal in a Derry shirt set the Foylesiders on their way to a fourth consecutive away win in the division.

Yoyo Mahdy's shot sailed over as the hosts looked for an instant response but Ollie Horgan's me trailed at the break. A scrappy second period ensued with the surface taking its toll on the game.

David Webster's header came back off the bar on 82 minutes as Harps threatened an equaliser.

Patching scored his fourth goal of the season with an exquisite free-kick to seal a 2-0 victory at UCD on Monday night and his beautiful, curling set-piece all but sealed the Derry win.

The visitors had walked away with a win in just one of their last five trips to their rivals before Saturday's showdown and when McJannett tripped Mihaljevic in added time it gave the hosts a route back into the game.

The Croatian striker swept home the spot-kick but Ruaidhri Higgins' side held on to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign.