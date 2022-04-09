Match ends, Mallorca 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Atletico Madrid suffered a shock loss to relegation-threatened Mallorca as Diego Simeone shuffled his line-up before Wednesday's key Champions League tie against Manchester City.
The Spanish champions dominated the ball but struggled to create and lost to Vedat Muriqi's second-half penalty.
Simeone made three changes from Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Manchester City, with Luis Suarez in for Joao Felix.
They had just one shot on target as Mallorca ended a run of seven defeats.
The win moves Mallorca a point above the relegation zone while Atletico stay fourth on 57 points, the same tally as third-placed Barcelona who have two games in hand.
A trip to the Balearic Islands between the two City games at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League was always likely to prove challenging but even if a degree of fatigue or distraction played its part, Atletico were well below-par.
"We need to do more, we need to do better," goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar Plus.
"Yes, we were tired after last Tuesday's game at Manchester City when we didn't play a good game, it was a disappointing result, but there is no excuse.
"Mallorca are fighting for survival and came to the game with a purpose. We should have expected that and been up to our standards."
Line-ups
Mallorca
Formation 5-3-2
- 25Rico
- 15Maffeo
- 24Valjent
- 21Raíllo
- 3Oliván
- 18Costa
- 10SánchezSubstituted forBattagliaat 86'minutes
- 12BabaSubstituted forGrenierat 90+6'minutes
- 14Rodríguez VázquezBooked at 44mins
- 7Muriqi
- 19LeeSubstituted forKuboat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Reina
- 2González
- 6Grenier
- 9Prats
- 11Hoppe
- 16Battaglia
- 17Kubo
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Ndiaye
- 26Niño
- 29Gayá Martinez
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 80mins
- 18FelipeSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 75'minutes
- 23MandavaBooked at 66mins
- 14Llorente
- 5de PaulSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 84mins
- 6KokeSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
- 21Carrasco
- 9SuárezSubstituted forSequeiraat 62'minutes
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 7Sequeira
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 17Wass
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- 26Serrano Martínez
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 15,437
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mallorca 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Iddrisu Baba because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the left. Assisted by Brian Oliván.
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Rico.
Substitution
Substitution, Mallorca. Rodrigo Battaglia replaces Antonio Sánchez.
Booking
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.