Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

A last-gasp win against East Fife sealed Queen's Park's place in the Scottish League 1 play-offs as Cove Rangers moved five points clear.

Luca Connell's penalty at the death gave Owen Coyle's side a 1-0 win and secured a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, a brace from Harry Milne ensured Cove beat Falkirk 2-0 to stretch their lead at the summit.

Nearest challengers Airdrieonians were held to a 2-2 draw by third-place Montrose.

The Diamonds fell behind twice with Blair Lyons scoring a brace for Montrose, but hit back through Callum Smith and Callum Gallagher.

Airdrieonians then had a chance to put themselves ahead for the first time with 15 minutes left but Dylan Easton missed from the penalty spot.

Ross MacIver's second-half strike proved enough for Alloa to beat Clyde 1-0.

Meanwhile, Russell McLean's equaliser just before the break gave Peterhead a 1-1 draw at Dumbarton to keep them four points ahead of their opponents in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

East Fife's defeat by Queen's Park was their fourth in a row and leaves them on the verge of relegation to League 2 with three games left.