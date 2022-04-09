Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Scottish League 2 bottom club Cowdenbeath pulled off a shock and ended a nine-game winless run as they stunned second-place Annan Athletic with a 3-2 away success.

Annan remain four points clear of Forfar Athletic, who were defeated 2-0 as Edinburgh City boosted their play-off hopes.

Champions Kelty Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw by Stirling Albion, while Stenhousemuir won 2-0 at Elgin City.

Stranraer thrashed Albion Rovers 5-0.

At Annan, Andrew Barrowman put Cowden in front after 12 minutes before Tony Wallace equalised. Craig Barr's header restored the visitors' lead and Samuel Ompreon made it 3-1 on the hour.

Wallace netted a late penalty but Cowden held out for a welcome three points, although they still look set for the relegation play-off.

Goals in each half from Adam Corbett and Michael Miller gave Stenhousemuir a 2-0 win at second-bottom Elgin, who are now nine points clear of Cowden with three games left but hold a much better goal difference.

At the other end of the table, Botti Biabi equalised for champions Kelty after Kieran Moore had fired visitors Stirling Albion ahead.

Fourth-place Edinburgh stayed three points clear of Stenhousemuir with a Daniel Handling strike and Ryan Shanley penalty seeing off Forfar.

Stranraer netted three times in the closing six minutes of their rout of Albion Rovers. Matt Yates and Tommy Muir scored either side of half-time before Ayrton Sonkur, Craig Ross and Paul Woods completed a fine away performance.