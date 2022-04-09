Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe netted his 29th, 30th and 31st goals of the season on Saturday evening

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks against Clermont as Paris St-Germain stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 15 points.

The pair gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes, but Jodel Dossou's strike reduced the arrears.

A Neymar penalty and Mbappe's second of the night made it 4-1, before the Frenchman completed his treble with a curling finish.

Brazil international Neymar grabbed his third of the night late on.

Lionel Messi was also heavily involved in the win, setting up PSG's first, second and fourth goals at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

Third-place Marseille, who visit PSG in 'Le Classique' next weekend, can cut the gap at the top of the table to 12 points with victory at home to Montpellier on Sunday.