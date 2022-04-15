West Ham United v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
West Ham's Aaron Cresswell will return after he was suspended for the Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon.
Kurt Zouma sprained his ankle in the recent defeat by Brentford and could be out for the remainder of the season.
Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson will be in temporary charge of the team in the wake of Sean Dyche's departure.
Defender Erik Pieters could return from a knee issue, while injured club captain Ben Mee will be on the touchline among the coaching staff.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I expected Burnley to kick on after beating Everton but to follow up a huge win like that by going to the bottom side and losing is a big set-back. I know Maxwel Cornet missed a big chance to equalise at 1-0, but I thought Norwich were comfortable.
What might help Burnley here is that West Ham had a huge Europa League game on Thursday night. Even so, I don't see the Hammers losing this one at home.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham have failed to score in five of their past eight Premier League matches against Burnley, losing four of those fixtures (W3, D1).
West Ham United
- West Ham could win four successive Premier League home games for the first time since March 2002.
- They've scored in 17 home league matches in a row, their best run since they found the net in 27 successive home fixtures between 1985 and 1987.
- The Hammers have won eight of their past nine home games against teams in the relegation places, drawing the other.
- David Moyes' side have scored with 37.8% of their shots on target in the Premier League this season; only Chelsea have a higher conversion rate, with 38.1%.
- Michail Antonio has gone 12 league games without a goal, his longest drought since he went 14 matches without scoring in 2018.
- Aaron Creswell is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.
Burnley
- Burnley have lost five of their past six top-flight matches, conceding 14 goals and scoring three.
- The Clarets have won once in 15 Premier League away games this season (D6, L8).
- Dwight McNeil has attempted 36 shots this season without scoring, the most of any Premier League player.
- Wout Weghorst has scored once in 12 Premier League appearances and has played for 11 and a half hours since that solitary strike at Brighton in February.
