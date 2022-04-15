West Ham United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham captain Declan Rice was among the scorers as they beat Lyon to reach the Europa League semi-final

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell will return after he was suspended for the Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon.

Kurt Zouma sprained his ankle in the recent defeat by Brentford and could be out for the remainder of the season.

Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson will be in temporary charge of the team in the wake of Sean Dyche's departure.

Defender Erik Pieters could return from a knee issue, while injured club captain Ben Mee will be on the touchline among the coaching staff.

I expected Burnley to kick on after beating Everton but to follow up a huge win like that by going to the bottom side and losing is a big set-back. I know Maxwel Cornet missed a big chance to equalise at 1-0, but I thought Norwich were comfortable.

What might help Burnley here is that West Ham had a huge Europa League game on Thursday night. Even so, I don't see the Hammers losing this one at home.

The 50-year-old twice led the club into the Premier League and was the division's longest-serving manager, having taken over at Turf Moor in October 2012.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have failed to score in five of their past eight Premier League matches against Burnley, losing four of those fixtures (W3, D1).

West Ham United

West Ham could win four successive Premier League home games for the first time since March 2002.

They've scored in 17 home league matches in a row, their best run since they found the net in 27 successive home fixtures between 1985 and 1987.

The Hammers have won eight of their past nine home games against teams in the relegation places, drawing the other.

David Moyes' side have scored with 37.8% of their shots on target in the Premier League this season; only Chelsea have a higher conversion rate, with 38.1%.

Michail Antonio has gone 12 league games without a goal, his longest drought since he went 14 matches without scoring in 2018.

Aaron Creswell is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

Burnley

Burnley have lost five of their past six top-flight matches, conceding 14 goals and scoring three.

The Clarets have won once in 15 Premier League away games this season (D6, L8).

Dwight McNeil has attempted 36 shots this season without scoring, the most of any Premier League player.

Wout Weghorst has scored once in 12 Premier League appearances and has played for 11 and a half hours since that solitary strike at Brighton in February.

