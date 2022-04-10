Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle has featured in every match since being recalled from his loan to Blackpool

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says the club are in a "really good place" after mathematically securing their Championship status for next season.

Victory over Reading on Saturday moved the Bluebirds 20 points clear of the bottom three with just six games left.

Morison made four changes in a new system after an "emotionally draining" week on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Swansea City in the south Wales derby.

"It was a tough week but the lads have shown how good they are," Morison said.

"Ultimately you're not allowed to enjoy success because of what happened last week, I get that, but we're 20 points clear now.

"We're in a good place, not in a bad place, a really good place. There's some good young lads out there and it's exciting times."

Morison took charge at Cardiff in October after a run of eight straight defeats - the worst run in the club's history - ended Mick McCarthy's Bluebirds reign.

At that stage they were one place and two points above the relegation zone, but Morison has steered the club away from danger.

"That was the target when I took the job," said Morison.

"You're never safe until you are mathematically, we are now, so job's done in that sense which is a nice feeling.

"When I took over we were in a bad place. We've done it in a way that's taken courage, good coaching and good recruitment."

After seeing his team get carved open by Swansea, Morison switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Reading and made changes throughout his side.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips started his first league match since September and Curtis Nelson made his return from injury, while Rubin Colwill and Alfie Doughty added attacking width.

"I asked them to carry out a certain way of playing, they did that from start to finish," Morison said.

"There was nothing wrong with the first half apart from the goal.

"We kept playing, kept believing and got braver as the second half went on, we got our just rewards with two good goals.

"There were 2,500 supporters there, they deserved the performance."

Vaulks delight after 'tough time'

Will Vaulks made his first Wales appearance since August 2020 in their friendly against Czech Republic last month

After Doughty levelled the score for Cardiff against Reading, before substitute Will Vaulks made the desired impact off the bench with an 85th-minute winner.

The Wales international has been in and out of the Cardiff team all season, and had not scored in 2021-22 before Saturday.

"Will has had a tough time," said Morison.

"The hardest part of management is keeping everyone happy, you've always got more players unhappy than happy.

"When you're a professional, you have to train hard every day because your next opportunity is only ever one injury away or just around the corner.

"He's come on and was excellent, got the winning goal, so I'm really pleased for him."