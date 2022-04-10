Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham keeper Neil Etheridge received treatment for around 10 minutes on the pitch at the City Ground

Birmingham City keeper Neil Etheridge has been released from hospital after being knocked unconscious during Saturday's loss at Nottingham Forest.

Etheridge, 32, received lengthy treatment and was carried off after the 60th-minute collision with Forest defender Djed Spence.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but was released on Saturday night.

Birmingham said Etheridge would be monitored over the coming days.

"Thankfully, CT scans revealed no injury to the bones in the head but considerable swelling to the right side of the face, which took the full force of the impact," said a club statement. external-link

"Following close consultation with the club's medical staff, he was cleared to return home late on Saturday evening.

"The club will follow the FA's concussion protocol over the coming days whilst continually monitoring Etheridge's condition to ensure his safe return to action.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the staff at the City Ground and the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for their quick and effective response to what was an extremely concerning situation."

Speaking after his side's 2-0 defeat at the City Ground, Blues boss Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio WM: "He was out cold getting treatment on the pitch but everyone reacted in the right way.

"He got to the ball first and unfortunately sometimes you get those collisions. Two players committed to going for the ball and that's all it was."