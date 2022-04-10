Liverpool can still win four trophies, while Manchester City are in the hunt for three

The quadruple has never been done before, the Treble has only been done once.

Liverpool remain in contention for a historic four trophies after a pulsating 2-2 draw at Manchester City, who can still emulate rivals Manchester United by winning the three biggest club honours.

Although City won three domestic trophies in 2019, the full Treble - including Europe's biggest prize - remains elusive.

Heading into the run-in, Pep Guardiola's side are one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men in the Premier League. Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup, and both sides are still in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

It won't be easy, though. Including the game at Etihad Stadium, if either side is to go all the way in the remaining competitions, they face 14 matches in 48 days.

BBC Sport assesses where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost.

Carabao Cup

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup after a marathon penalty shootout against Chelsea

Having won the Carabao Cup for the past four seasons, City's stranglehold on the trophy was ended earlier this term by West Ham.

It gave Liverpool the opportunity to capitalise, winning the first silverware of the campaign with a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in February.

FA Cup

On Saturday, one of the two teams will be left heartbroken in their pursuit of immortality.

Six days after their league meeting in Manchester, City will face rivals Liverpool again in the FA Cup at Wembley (kick-off 15:30 BST) for a place in the final.

The winner of that match will meet Chelsea or Crystal Palace at the same venue on 14 May.

Premier League

Manchester City have won the Premier League in three of the past four seasons, with Liverpool lifting the trophy on the other occasion

After Sunday's result, both City and Liverpool have seven league games remaining, both with four of those at home.

With Liverpool still needing to play Manchester United, Merseyside rivals Everton and Champions League-chasing Arsenal, the fixture list looks more favourable for City.

As it stands, of the sides City have left to play, only West Ham (sixth) and Wolves (eighth) are currently in the top half of the table.

And Steven Gerrard may well have a say. Although the former Liverpool captain never managed to win the Premier League himself, he can have a significant say in this title race.

The Reds have a meeting at Villa Park with their old skipper, now Aston Villa manager, on 10 May, while City end the season at home against them on 22 May.

"Seven games to go for both teams and we will not stop chasing now, that's for sure," said Klopp. "Let's make sure we are ready for Benfica [in the Champions League], for this team at Wembley [in the FA Cup semi-final], and then we will see who will have the better finish."

City boss Guardiola added: "I have a feeling we missed an opportunity [on Sunday], but it doesn't matter what happened, this is not over. I would say the same with defeat or victory. We know what we have to do."

As a reminder, in the 2018-19 Premier League season when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point on the final day, both sides won their last eight games in that campaign.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson said: "They don't drop many points, we know that. We have to concentrate on ourselves and win as many games as possible. If they slip up, we have to be there right behind them."

Before Sunday's game, there were suggestions that the winning team would go on to claim the title.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne added: "I know people said whoever wins gets the title but it's too hard, the schedule is too tough for both teams to win every game, but we will try."

Man City's remaining league games 20 April Home Brighton 23 April Home Watford 30 April Away Leeds 8 May Home Newcastle 15 May Away West Ham 22 May Home Aston Villa TBC Away Wolves

Liverpool's remaining league games 19 April Home Man Utd 24 April Home Everton 30 April Away Newcastle 7 May Home Tottenham 10 May Away Aston Villa 15 May Away Southampton 22 May Home Wolves

Champions League

The trophy that Manchester City crave the most but have never won is the Champions League.

Guardiola's side lead Atletico Madrid 1-0 after the first leg of their quarter-final tie, and are hoping to complete the job in Spain on Wednesday.

Should they get through, City will face the winner of Chelsea-Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

De Bruyne said: "It's going to be a hard, hard schedule coming up so there's not a lot of time to rest. Now we have to try to beat Atletico and qualify for the semis and then we'll see what happens."

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the other half of the draw and are favourites to progress on Tuesday, holding a 3-1 advantage over Benfica. The Reds will come up against Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the last four.

The two-legged semi-finals will take place on 26/27 April and 3/4 May.

If they reach their second successive final, City might set up a date with destiny on 28 May... against Liverpool in Paris.

There are plenty of unknowns between now and then, but one thing is for sure - we're gearing up for a thrilling end to the season.