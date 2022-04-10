Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City is a "result we have to live with".

Leaders City remain one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

"It was like a boxing fight. You have your arms down for a second and get a massive knock and you shake a little," said Klopp after the absorbing game.

"It was a great game and a result which we have to live with and can live with."

The meeting between the country's two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the Premier League title still hanging in the balance.

"What a game. Wild," added Klopp. "The intensity of the game was crazy."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said "it was not the end of the world" that the Reds did not win.

"There are positives and negatives," he said. "We are still in the title race.

"Manchester City don't drop many points but we have to concentrate on ourselves. If they do slip up, we have to be there. We stay positive and keep going until the end."

More to follow.