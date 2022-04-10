The game against Liverpool was the first time Manchester City had scored first and not gone on to win in the Premier League this season, a total of 22 matches

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp emerged from the tunnel 20 minutes after the final whistle before strolling over to his adoring followers to doff his cap with a flourish and take a bow.

Thousands of visiting fans were waiting to be released from Etihad Stadium, the scene of a genuine Premier League classic between Manchester City and Liverpool that ended 2-2, with nothing separating the country's two finest sides.

It was almost the equivalent of a Klopp curtain call and a few yards away Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola deserved a standing ovation of his own for his part in producing a game that was that rare event, something that actually lived up to every word of hype.

Indeed, both managers and every one of the players deserved to take a bow after putting on a five-star show that will get, and fully deserves, glowing reviews.

So often, after a build-up such as the one this match received, the actual 90 minutes turn into a dose of real life anti-climax, caution cloaking managers and players weighed down by the size of the stakes on offer.

Not here, even with the stakes as high as they get in the Premier League context.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) has assisted more goals than any other player since the start of the 2018-19 season with 44

In reality this was never going to be a title decider. If Manchester City won their lead would only have been four points with seven games remaining. Liverpool, had they been victorious, would have been two points ahead.

Instead, City are just one point clear and both managers - and indeed both sets of fans - seemed happy enough with that outcome.

It was almost, in boxing parlance, a draw by unanimous verdict as the top flight's two heavyweights put on a show that captivated from first minute to last, nothing separating them when referee Anthony Taylor sounded the final whistle.

The description "classic" is applied far too easily these days but this deserved it. Time flew by, another sign of quality and enjoyment. It was everything you wanted it to be.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper, and rather more illustriously Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel summed up the mood of everyone who witnessed this wonderful spectacle.

"We said before the game that these are the two best sides in the country, possibly Europe, possibly club football," he said. "They have not disappointed us. It was a fantastic game of football with great intensity. With the quality of these players, a fantastic watch."

There was the unmistakeable sense of the big occasion from the moment of arrival at Etihad Stadium.

The world's media had gathered several hours before kick-off. This was a game that captured the global imagination and to the credit of Manchester City and Liverpool delivered on all counts.

Such was the interest that hundreds gathered on the touchline in the build-up, from media to former players and managers - Rafael Benitez back in the public eye for the first time since he was sacked at Everton in January - and members of City's exclusive "Tunnel Club" that allows supporters a close up view of the warm-ups and previews being flashed around the world.

It was an extraordinary scene, with so many people around they numbered enough for a remake of "Ben Hur".

The game itself fizzed into action with City stepping on the accelerator right away, Raheem Sterling setting the tone for a frustrating personal game when Alisson stopped his point-blank effort before the brilliant Kevin de Bruyne put Guardiola's team in front via a deflection.

Liverpool carry an ominous air of menace even when not at their best so it was no surprise when Diogo Jota levelled - but Gabriel Jesus took advantage of Trent Alexander-Arnold switching off to put City back in front before half-time.

Sadio Mane's 13th Premier League goal of the season levelled the scores in the second half

Klopp's grim-faced stalk down the tunnel gave a hint of what might be in store for his players and the hard words had clearly been dished out judging by the way Liverpool started the second half, Sadio Mane finishing emphatically almost instantly to add to his 30th birthday celebrations.

And so it went on, back and forth, the clock ticking down at almost unbelievable speed.

Jota was thwarted by Ederson, substitute Riyad Mahrez's free-kick almost put City back in front before he could not take advantage of another opening in the dying seconds.

The race goes on and not just here.

Manchester City and Liverpool will fight it out for the rest of the season's big prizes, namely the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Few would bet against them meeting in the Champions League, with City perhaps getting the chance to silence the chants of "where's your European Cup?" aimed at them by Liverpool fans here, an opportunity for Guardiola to reclaim the crown he won twice at Barcelona but which has proved frustratingly elusive at Manchester City.

It is Champions League business this week as City take a 1-0 advantage into their quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool defend a significant 3-1 lead at home to Benfica.

And then they reconvene at Wembley on Saturday for an FA Cup semi-final.

On this gripping evidence, the next episode in this series has the capacity to be just as thrilling as the action here at Etihad Stadium.

If so, Wembley cannot come quick enough.