Spanish La Liga
LevanteLevante0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Levante v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 5-3-2

  • 34Cárdenas
  • 20Miramón
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 15Postigo
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 2Hidalgo
  • 5Radoja
  • 8García
  • 24CampañaBooked at 11mins
  • 9Martí
  • 11Morales

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 6Duarte
  • 10Bardhi
  • 12Malsa
  • 16Soldado
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 22Melero
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Saracchi
  • 29Cantero
  • 42Pubill

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Dembélé
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 16González
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 27Carevic
  • 30Páez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    José Campaña (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by José Campaña (Levante).

  7. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Luis Morales.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid31226363263772
2Sevilla311612344222260
3Barcelona301610457292858
4Atl Madrid31176857381957
5Real Betis31175956371956
6Real Sociedad3115973230254
7Villarreal311210949301946
8Ath Bilbao31111283630645
9Valencia30101194243-141
10Osasuna31118123140-941
11Espanyol31109123642-639
12Celta Vigo3199133435-136
13Rayo Vallecano2996143136-533
14Getafe31711132835-732
15Elche3188153244-1232
16Granada31611143552-1729
17Mallorca3178162750-2329
18Cádiz31513132643-1728
19Levante31411163358-2523
20Alavés3157192453-2922
View full Spanish La Liga table

