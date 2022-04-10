Levante v Barcelona

Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Levante
Formation 5-3-2
- 34Cárdenas
- 20Miramón
- 4Suárez Pier
- 15Postigo
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 2Hidalgo
- 5Radoja
- 8García
- 24CampañaBooked at 11mins
- 9Martí
- 11Morales
Substitutes
- 1Fernández
- 6Duarte
- 10Bardhi
- 12Malsa
- 16Soldado
- 17Vukcevic
- 21Gómez Alcón
- 22Melero
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 25Saracchi
- 29Cantero
- 42Pubill
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 14González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 7Dembélé
- 25Aubameyang
- 19Torres
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 16González
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 27Carevic
- 30Páez
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Offside, Barcelona. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
José Campaña (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Campaña (Levante).
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Attempt saved. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Luis Morales.
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.