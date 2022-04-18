Bolton Wanderers v Accrington Stanley

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|42
|26
|9
|7
|74
|38
|36
|87
|2
|Rotherham
|42
|25
|8
|9
|65
|29
|36
|83
|3
|MK Dons
|43
|24
|11
|8
|71
|43
|28
|83
|4
|Plymouth
|43
|23
|9
|11
|67
|42
|25
|78
|5
|Sheff Wed
|42
|21
|13
|8
|70
|46
|24
|76
|6
|Wycombe
|43
|21
|13
|9
|71
|49
|22
|76
|7
|Sunderland
|42
|22
|10
|10
|72
|51
|21
|76
|8
|Oxford Utd
|43
|21
|9
|13
|79
|56
|23
|72
|9
|Portsmouth
|42
|18
|12
|12
|60
|43
|17
|66
|10
|Ipswich
|43
|17
|14
|12
|60
|43
|17
|65
|11
|Bolton
|43
|18
|10
|15
|65
|53
|12
|64
|12
|Cambridge
|43
|15
|12
|16
|53
|65
|-12
|57
|13
|Cheltenham
|43
|13
|16
|14
|63
|73
|-10
|55
|14
|Accrington
|43
|15
|10
|18
|54
|73
|-19
|55
|15
|Charlton
|43
|15
|8
|20
|51
|55
|-4
|53
|16
|Burton
|43
|13
|11
|19
|48
|63
|-15
|50
|17
|Shrewsbury
|43
|12
|13
|18
|44
|43
|1
|49
|18
|Lincoln City
|43
|12
|10
|21
|49
|60
|-11
|46
|19
|Morecambe
|43
|10
|11
|22
|56
|84
|-28
|41
|20
|Gillingham
|43
|8
|15
|20
|34
|64
|-30
|39
|21
|Fleetwood
|42
|8
|14
|20
|57
|74
|-17
|38
|22
|Wimbledon
|43
|6
|17
|20
|44
|69
|-25
|35
|23
|Doncaster
|43
|9
|6
|28
|31
|78
|-47
|33
|24
|Crewe
|43
|7
|7
|29
|35
|79
|-44
|28
