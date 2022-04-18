Wealdstone v Boreham Wood

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|37
|26
|4
|7
|80
|31
|49
|82
|2
|Wrexham
|37
|22
|9
|6
|75
|39
|36
|75
|3
|Halifax
|38
|22
|8
|8
|56
|30
|26
|74
|4
|Solihull Moors
|38
|20
|12
|6
|68
|40
|28
|72
|5
|Chesterfield
|38
|19
|13
|6
|64
|40
|24
|70
|6
|Notts County
|38
|19
|10
|9
|69
|48
|21
|67
|7
|Grimsby
|38
|20
|6
|12
|57
|36
|21
|66
|8
|Dag & Red
|38
|19
|5
|14
|71
|48
|23
|62
|9
|Boreham Wood
|36
|16
|11
|9
|42
|29
|13
|59
|10
|Torquay
|37
|17
|8
|12
|61
|49
|12
|59
|11
|Bromley
|36
|16
|9
|11
|49
|40
|9
|57
|12
|Yeovil
|38
|13
|11
|14
|38
|42
|-4
|50
|13
|Altrincham
|37
|13
|8
|16
|55
|57
|-2
|47
|14
|Southend
|38
|13
|8
|17
|38
|57
|-19
|47
|15
|Woking
|39
|14
|4
|21
|52
|54
|-2
|46
|16
|Maidenhead United
|39
|12
|9
|18
|42
|62
|-20
|45
|17
|Wealdstone
|38
|11
|10
|17
|41
|57
|-16
|43
|18
|Barnet
|38
|11
|9
|18
|48
|76
|-28
|42
|19
|Eastleigh
|38
|11
|7
|20
|40
|61
|-21
|40
|20
|Aldershot
|37
|10
|7
|20
|37
|61
|-24
|37
|21
|King's Lynn
|39
|7
|8
|24
|39
|72
|-33
|29
|22
|Weymouth
|37
|5
|8
|24
|32
|71
|-39
|23
|23
|Dover
|37
|2
|6
|29
|31
|85
|-54
|0
