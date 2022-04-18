Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport37264780314982
2Wrexham37229675393675
3Halifax38228856302674
4Solihull Moors382012668402872
5Chesterfield381913664402470
6Notts County381910969482167
7Grimsby382061257362166
8Dag & Red381951471482362
9Boreham Wood361611942291359
10Torquay371781261491259
11Bromley36169114940957
12Yeovil381311143842-450
13Altrincham37138165557-247
14Southend38138173857-1947
15Woking39144215254-246
16Maidenhead United39129184262-2045
17Wealdstone381110174157-1643
18Barnet38119184876-2842
19Eastleigh38117204061-2140
20Aldershot37107203761-2437
21King's Lynn3978243972-3329
22Weymouth3758243271-3923
23Dover3726293185-540
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC