National League
WeymouthWeymouth0YeovilYeovil Town0

Weymouth v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 3Greenwood
  • 5Morgan
  • 24Buse
  • 17Drewe
  • 6Cordner
  • 28Carlyle
  • 9Thomson
  • 10McQuoid
  • 11Ash
  • 14Bearwish

Substitutes

  • 16Robinson
  • 18Mampala
  • 22Neild
  • 31Scott
  • 32Shields

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Little
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 22Barclay
  • 3Barnett
  • 24D'Ath
  • 11Knowles
  • 19Wakefield
  • 9Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Hunt
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 23Yussuf
  • 30Neufville
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport37264780314982
2Wrexham37229675393675
3Halifax38228856302674
4Solihull Moors382012668402872
5Chesterfield381913664402470
6Notts County381910969482167
7Grimsby382061257362166
8Dag & Red381951471482362
9Boreham Wood361611942291359
10Torquay371781261491259
11Bromley36169114940957
12Yeovil381311143842-450
13Altrincham37138165557-247
14Southend38138173857-1947
15Woking39144215254-246
16Maidenhead United39129184262-2045
17Wealdstone381110174157-1643
18Barnet38119184876-2842
19Eastleigh38117204061-2140
20Aldershot37107203761-2437
21King's Lynn3978243972-3329
22Weymouth3758243271-3923
23Dover3726293185-540
View full National League table

