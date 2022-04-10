Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Forrest, Dundee Utd, Watt, Motherwell, Dundee, Lamie
Scotland will find out the fate of their World Cup semi-final play-off with Ukraine this week, with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell in Switzerland for discussions with Uefa (Scottish Daily Mail).
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie says he could change his mind about joining Dundee next season and says certain clauses in his pre-contract deal would allow him to halt the planned move to Dens. (Daily Record).
Celtic defender Josip Juranovic says the team are ready for the 'biggest derby in the world' against Rangers as the pair meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final (Scottish Sun).
Rangers defender Filip Helander was spotted on crutches as the Ibrox club await the result of a scan on the Swedish defender, who went off injured against St Mirren (Scottish Sun).
Livingston forward Alan Forrest is due to hold pre-contract talks with Hearts in the next few days (Edinburgh Evening News).
Dundee United striker Tony Watt says he 'couldn't care less' about scoring goals as long as he keeps turning in 'excellent' performances. (Courier).
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admits his side could get sucked into a relegation battle after slipping to a third straight defeat (Herald).