Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City boss Paul Wotton feels his side will struggle to bridge the gap to the play-off places despite their recent good form.

Goals from Will Dean and Rio Garside saw the White Tigers beat Walton Casuals 2-0 in Southern Premier South.

The win was City's fourth in a row and a sixth clean sheet in seven games.

It leaves the White Tigers five points off the play-off places, with a game in hand on fifth-placed Weston-super-Mare, and three matches to play.

"We've been close to it all season to be honest and we've been heavily punished for individual errors, we've made some bad decisions on the pitch and we've been caught out for it," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But the boys are working really hard and we've always had a good team all season, but unfortunately I think we're just going to come up a little bit short, which is disappointing.

"We've still got a mathematical chance of play-offs. We need teams to slip up, but we'll see what happens.

"We'll just keep going and fingers crossed other teams do slip up, but we've got to take care of ourselves."