Scotland were beaten 8-0 by Spain in November last year

Scotland welcome Spain to Hampden on Tuesday with a point to prove on the pitch and some unrest off it.

On the back of an 8-0 hammering in Seville when the sides first met in World Cup qualifying, the Scots put in some underwhelming displays in the Pinatar Cup in February as the mixed results under Pedro Martinez Losa continued.

Now, the build up to the return qualifier with Spain has been dominated by players hitting out at the Scottish FA for what they feel is a lack of due care and attention given to the women's game.

So what exactly happened? And how important is the match against Spain? BBC Scotland explains.

'The players are exhausted'

It all started with a tweet. Well, several of them actually. The Scotland squad - including captain Rachel Corsie, Erin Cuthbert, and Caroline Weir - took to social media to put up identical posts voicing frustration at a limited number of seats being sold for the Spain qualifier.

The players urged the SFA to "do better", which forced the association to respond and point out that all games at Hampden are sold in blocks, with more tickets made available on demand, as is the case for men's games.

The governing body hit out at what it called "ill-informed sharing" by their players, and said it was "disappointed" with their actions. It stressed every seat at the national stadium is available for the match.

In a pre-match press conference, Corsie said she did not regret the tweet and suggested there should be a re-think about how women's games are promoted in order to get bigger crowds. But on a deeper level, the national captain said the women's side are not treated the same as the men's team generally.

"We know the resources aren't provided to the best level," the Aston Villa defender said.

"In comparison to what either club environments are, what other national teams are given, other teams in the association are given, aren't equal to what we get."

Corsie revealed she had had "positive" discussions with SFA chief Ian Maxwell but stressed now is the time for action, referring to senior players having to "push and demand things" over the last decade.

Former Scotland international Leanne Crichton, who retired from national duty last year after earning 72 caps, says the tweets posted were the result of long-standing frustration in the squad at the pace of change.

"It's a reaction from a group of players who, I think, are exhausted," the Motherwell captain said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"They're exhausted by having to fight for everything they've had. They're the ones who need to come up with the ideas, go and chap the door.

"Everything we've asked for over the years - that's the key point, we've asked for it. Anybody would think it's a group of women throwing their toys out the pram. That's so far from the truth.

"It's a group of women desperate to perform, they have the same ambitions as the men do, they have the same pressures put on, and they have a fraction of the support that the men receive."

Spain 'the world's best'

That context means the build up to an important match against Spain has been far from ideal. The Spanish - ranked arguably too low at eighth in the world - have the core of Barcelona's Champions League-winning side.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, runner-up Jennifer Hermoso, and Aitana Bonmati put Scotland to the sword in November as they extended their winning run at that stage to 16 games with 96 goals scored and none conceded.

Martinez Losa described them as the "best team in the world" after that match, and with an unbeaten Arnold Clark Cup campaign under their belt and a 100% qualification record to defend, they will provide a ferocious test.

Improvement the aim

If that wasn't challenging enough, Scotland have struggled for consistency stretching back to Shelley Kerr's time in charge when they failed to qualify for this summer's European Championships.

Martinzez Losa eventually replaced Kerr and vowed to change the style to a more possession-focussed game, but despite looking neat and tidy at times they have struggled in attack.

Corsie rescued the team with a last-minute winner to beat Hungary at Hampden and they needed another last-gasp goal to draw with Ukraine in Glasgow.

A win against Ukraine in their re-arranged qualifier later this year and then the Faroe Islands would seal a play-off spot for next summer's World Cup, but the manager will look to settle on his selection and inspire more consistent performances after a disappointing Pinatar Cup in February (where Scotland beat Slovakia, but lost to Wales and drew with Hungary in 90 minutes).

The result against Spain will not define Scotland's campaign, but given their recent struggles an improved performance would suggest things are heading in the right direction again.