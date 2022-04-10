Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans' first win as Stevenage boss was only their eighth in 40 League Two games this season

Stevenage boss Steve Evans insisted his side had "achieved nothing" after ending a run of four successive League Two defeats with victory at Colchester.

Borough remain in the bottom two, but are below Barrow and Oldham Athletic on goal difference only.

The win was 59-year-old Evans' first since being appointed last month to replace Paul Tisdale.

And they have two vital games coming up around the Easter weekend, at home to Rochdale and then away to Scunthorpe.

"We've achieved nothing - we've won a game," Evans told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We need to refresh the boys and get ready for Rochdale."

The Scot admitted his side were second best in the opening exchanges - a hangover, he felt, from a 1-0 home defeat by Oldham in their previous game.

"In our situation, confidence plays a big part and I think if we'd have got our rightful reward last week, we'd have come here a bit more confident," he said.

"At the start of the game, we were misplacing simple passes - that's nerves. Some of these boys can play at the level comfortably. Some are very good technically and technically, they could probably play a little bit above [this level]."

Evans stressed the importance of the Stevenage supporters to their hopes of avoiding relegation over their six remaining games.

"They were a little bit apprehensive at the start but roared the boys on from about the 20-minute mark," the former Leeds, Mansfield, Peterborough and Gillingham boss added.

"They can see what we're about as a management team - you either love us or you hate us - but we're trying to hit more of a connection with the supporters home and away."