Enock Mwepu has scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances for Brighton, and set up another four

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu hopes to finish his maiden Premier League campaign strongly after returning from almost three months out with a hamstring injury.

Last Saturday, the Zambia international starred - scoring one goal and creating the other - as the Seagulls beat Arsenal 2-1 to end a seven-match winless run.

"I am a positive guy and I always see setbacks as something to learn from and try to improve," Mwepu, 24, told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I am trying my best working on my body and my strength. It hasn't been easy but I am trying to stay on my feet and finish the season strongly."

Mwepu was injured in Brighton's FA Cup third-round victory over West Bromwich Albion on 8 January, and only returned to action as a late substitute in the draw against Norwich on 2 April.

Albion boss Graham Potter praised Mwepu, who joined Brighton from Austrians RB Salzburg last July, for his role in the win over the Gunners.

"We have suffered a little bit because for various reasons he hasn't had the consistency of being able to play and be available for selection," Potter said.

"That has affected him and us, but he is going to be an important player for us.

"It is his first season in the Premier League and he is adapting to that. I am delighted for him for his goal. It was a really good midfield performance."

Mwepu - nicknamed 'the Computer' back home in Zambia because of his precision - has scored two fine long-range goals, away to Liverpool and Arsenal, and provided four assists in 13 Premier League outings this season.

His display at the Emirates impressed no less a figure than former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

"He was fantastic," Wright, 58, said. "When he won the ball he was always very composed and trying to be progressive with it.

"He was trying to move it forward, get himself forward and taking players on if he could. He was a massive thorn in Arsenal's side."