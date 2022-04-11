Ex-Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna was appointed by Ipswich after they parted company with Paul Cook

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna wants to see his side develop a ruthless streak over the closing weeks of the League One campaign.

Town have climbed a couple of places to ninth since he took over in December.

But Saturday's 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town left them eight points outside the play-off places, with just four games remaining in the regular season.

"We can't put it down to bad luck or that they scored an absolute worldie," McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Shrewsbury grabbed a late equaliser after Ipswich's Cameron Burgess had been sent off for a second yellow card.

"We allowed the game to be still open at 75 minutes when the game should have been dead in terms of the quality of our performance," said McKenna.

"I think that's the main frustration at the moment. We need to develop that quality and that mindset within the group to be ruthless to make sure that when we are dominant, it's case closed by the time you get to the stage of the game when the red card happened."

Ipswich have only won one of their past five league games and, although a top-six finish is still mathematically possible, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland - who are currently fifth and sixth - only need five points from their five remaining matches to put them out of the equation.

On Burgess' sending off, McKenna said: "He was on a yellow card and went in on the goalkeeper.

"He was stretching for the ball which sometimes you do when the goalkeeper is going to clear it, because you want to block it, but that's not my main concern at the moment. The focus needs to be in the group and what we can control better."