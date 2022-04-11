Champions League: Atletico Madrid must close off 5,000 seats for Man City match
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid must close part of their stadium for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, Uefa has ruled.
The Spanish champions must close off at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano.
Uefa's punishment is for the "discriminatory behaviour" of Atletico fans during last week's first-leg match in Manchester, where City won 1-0.
Atletico will also have to display a Uefa banner reading "#NoToRacism".
