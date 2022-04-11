Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic could win the title against their rivals if other results go their way first

Celtic will host Rangers in the second round of Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures while a relegation scrap between Dundee and St Johnstone is first up.

Six points separate the Glasgow rivals at the top of the league with Celtic holding the advantage and Rangers' visit to come on Sunday 1 May.

At the bottom, Dundee are five adrift of St Johnstone at the bottom with the Perth side six points from automatic safety. The Tayside rivals will meet at Dens Park on Saturday 23 April.

In the first round of top-six fixtures, Celtic travel to Dingwall to face Ross County just after Rangers play Motherwell at Fir Park.

That means Ange Postecoglou's side could seal the title with an Old Firm derby win if they beat County and Rangers fail to defeat Motherwell the week before.

Celtic are at home to Motherwell on the last day of the season while Rangers face Hearts, who have already secured third place, at Tynecastle.

Both Dundee and St Johnstone will finish their fight for survival away from home on 15 May, with Mark McGhee's side playing at Livingston and Saints at Easter Road to face Hibernian.

The top six concludes the previous afternoon, as Dundee United travel to Dingwall to play Ross County in what could be a crucial match in the race for fourth place.

Top-six fixtures

Sunday April 24: Dundee United v Heart of Midlothian; Motherwell v Rangers; Ross County v Celtic.

Saturday April 30: Dundee United v Motherwell; Heart of Midlothian v Ross County.

Sunday May 1: Celtic v Rangers.

Saturday May 7: Celtic v Heart of Midlothian; Ross County v Motherwell.

Sunday May 8: Rangers v Dundee United.

Wednesday May 11: Dundee United v Celtic; Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian; Rangers v Ross County.

Saturday May 14: Celtic v Motherwell; Heart of Midlothian v Rangers; Ross County v Dundee United.

Bottom-six fixtures

Saturday April 23: Aberdeen v Livingston; Dundee v St Johnstone; St Mirren v Hibernian.

Saturday April 30: Aberdeen v Dundee; Livingston v Hibernian; St Johnstone v St Mirren.

Saturday May 7: Hibernian v Aberdeen; Livingston v St Johnstone; St Mirren v Dundee.

Tuesday May 10: Dundee v Hibernian.

Wednesday May 11: St Johnstone v Aberdeen; St Mirren v Livingston.

Sunday May 15: Aberdeen v St Mirren; Hibernian v St Johnstone; Livingston v Dundee.