Lloyd Kerry has made 29 appearances for League Two Harrogate so far this season

Harrogate midfielder Lloyd Kerry is to retire at the end of the season and become the club's head of recruitment.

Kerry joined the Sulphurites in 2014 and has made more than 220 appearances.

The 33-year-old helped the club win promotion from National League North and the National League.

Harrogate said their final home game of the season against Sutton on 7 May "will be a chance to celebrate our midfielder's career and pay tribute to his eight years of service".

"We'll miss him being in the squad and he's without doubt a club legend in my eyes, and in many who have followed Harrogate Town over the years," said manager Simon Weaver.