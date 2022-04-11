Matty Wolfe: Barnsley midfielder signs new two-year deal
Barnsley midfielder Matty Wolfe has signed a new two-year contract.
The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Tykes since returning from a loan spell with Danish side Esbjerg in January.
Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad told the club website: "We are thrilled that Matty has chosen to extend his stay with us.
"He is a player with a lot of talent and potential, who is still continuing to develop."