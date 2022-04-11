Last updated on .From the section Football

Freddy Rincon was part of Colombia's 'golden generation' reaching three successive World Cups in the 1990s

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon is in a critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in Cali.

Rincon was driving a car in which there were four other people when it was in collision with a bus early on Monday.

All passengers in the car were injured, as was the bus driver.

"Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury," said the Imbanaco Clinic.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon, 55, scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at three World Cups.

He shares with Carlos Valderrama the record for the most World Cup finals appearances for his country, having played in 10 tournament games.

Rincon was part of the side that ended the nation's 28-year wait to play at the World Cup when they qualified for the 1990 finals, and scored a memorable goal external-link in a 1-1 draw against eventual winners West Germany.

He also played for Napoli, Palmeiras and Santos, as well as leading Corinthians in 2000 to victory at the first-ever Fifa Club World Championship - now the Club World Cup.