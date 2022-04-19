Fulham v Preston North End

First Half ends, Fulham 3, Preston North End 0.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23Bryan
- 10CairneyBooked at 20mins
- 6Reed
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 12Chalobah
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
- 33Robinson
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 4WhitemanBooked at 45mins
- 44Potts
- 13McCann
- 11Johnson
- 32Earl
- 9EvansSubstituted forMaguireat 25'minutes
- 21Archer
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 15Rafferty
- 23Huntington
- 24Maguire
- 28Hudson
- 31Sinclair
- 41Diaby
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 3, Preston North End 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Post update
Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Preston North End 0. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Maguire.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End).
Post update
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joshua Earl.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).
