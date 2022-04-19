Close menu
Championship
FulhamFulham3PrestonPreston North End0

Fulham v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 10CairneyBooked at 20mins
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 33Robinson

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 4WhitemanBooked at 45mins
  • 44Potts
  • 13McCann
  • 11Johnson
  • 32Earl
  • 9EvansSubstituted forMaguireat 25'minutes
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 15Rafferty
  • 23Huntington
  • 24Maguire
  • 28Hudson
  • 31Sinclair
  • 41Diaby
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Fulham 3, Preston North End 0.

  2. Booking

    Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 3, Preston North End 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  6. Post update

    Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Benjamin Whiteman tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 2, Preston North End 0. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sean Maguire.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  13. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End).

  15. Post update

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Reed (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joshua Earl.

  19. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (Preston North End).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham42268898376186
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
