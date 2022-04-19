Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Ben Amos tries a through ball, but Tendayi Darikwa is caught offside.
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-3
- 28Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6WoolfendenBooked at 42mins
- 26Burgess
- 7Burns
- 55MorsyBooked at 40mins
- 12Bakinson
- 3Penney
- 21Chaplin
- 18Bonne
- 43Celina
Substitutes
- 9Pigott
- 10Norwood
- 16El Mizouni
- 22Thompson
- 25Carroll
- 31Hladky
- 47Baggott
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 2WattsBooked at 26mins
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 4Naylor
- 21Bennett
- 19Lang
- 10Keane
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 3Pearce
- 6Cousins
- 7Edwards
- 11Massey
- 18Shinnie
- 30Aasgaard
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 0, Wigan Athletic 1. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Booking
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Will Keane.
Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).
Joe Bennett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Ipswich Town. Bersant Celina tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Ipswich Town).
Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
