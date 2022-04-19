Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic

First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Mannion
- 28Bennett
- 15Okedina
- 6Jones
- 3Iredale
- 8O'Neil
- 27Worman
- 18Tracey
- 14Hoolahan
- 23Lankester
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 4Digby
- 9Ironside
- 22Simper
- 26Knibbs
- 33Yearn
Charlton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 28Clare
- 6Pearce
- 5Famewo
- 16Matthews
- 10Morgan
- 4DobsonBooked at 35mins
- 11Gilbey
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 14Washington
- 9Stockley
Substitutes
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 18Leko
- 22Aneke
- 31Harness
- 48Burstow
- 50Elerewe
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Half Time
Foul by Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic).
Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Akin Famewo tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albie Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Albie Morgan with a cross.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jayden Stockley.
George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).
Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United).
Hand ball by Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).
