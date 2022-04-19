Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Palmer
  • 38Storey
  • 18Johnson
  • 32Hunt
  • 13Paterson
  • 10Bannan
  • 14Byers
  • 41Mendez-Laing
  • 24Berahino
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 4Gibson
  • 7Shodipo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 20Kamberi
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Dunkley
  • 28Wildsmith

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Richards
  • 20Lundstram
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 6Offord
  • 28WilliamsBooked at 45mins
  • 4Harper
  • 8Lowery
  • 36Kashket
  • 11Ainley
  • 7Long
  • 12Mandron

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 14Finney
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 19Sambou
  • 29O'Riordan
  • 37Uwakwe
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  2. Booking

    Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tom Lowery.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Michael Williams.

  6. Post update

    Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke Offord.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hunt.

  13. Post update

    Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Post update

    Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Hunt.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Storey.

  19. Post update

    Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43279775383790
2MK Dons442412871432884
3Rotherham432581065303583
4Plymouth4423101167422579
5Sheff Wed432114870462477
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd4421101379562373
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417141360441665
12Cambridge441513165365-1258
13Cheltenham441316156376-1355
14Accrington441510195576-2155
15Charlton44159205155-454
16Burton441411194963-1453
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4478293579-4429
View full League One table

