Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe Alexandra

First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2Palmer
- 38Storey
- 18Johnson
- 32Hunt
- 13Paterson
- 10Bannan
- 14Byers
- 41Mendez-Laing
- 24Berahino
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 4Gibson
- 7Shodipo
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 20Kamberi
- 21Luongo
- 22Dunkley
- 28Wildsmith
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Richards
- 20Lundstram
- 22Sass-Davies
- 6Offord
- 28WilliamsBooked at 45mins
- 4Harper
- 8Lowery
- 36Kashket
- 11Ainley
- 7Long
- 12Mandron
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 14Finney
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 19Sambou
- 29O'Riordan
- 37Uwakwe
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Tom Lowery.
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Michael Williams.
Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra).
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke Offord.
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hunt.
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Foul by George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Hunt.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Storey.
Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra).
