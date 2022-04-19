Burton Albion v Rotherham United

First Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Rotherham United 0.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kovár
- 12Hughes
- 2Brayford
- 4Oshilaja
- 37Hamer
- 38Mancienne
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 22KokoloBooked at 45mins
- 8Powell
- 21Niasse
- 10Chapman
Substitutes
- 9Ahadme
- 15Saydee
- 16Shaughnessy
- 24Garratt
- 29Maddox
- 31Moult
- 40Lakin
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 20Ihiekwe
- 2Harding
- 11Ogbene
- 16Lindsay
- 4BarlaserSubstituted forLadapoat 38'minutes
- 18Rathbone
- 7Osei-TutuSubstituted forFergusonat 33'minutes
- 8Wiles
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 6Wood
- 10Ladapo
- 17Ferguson
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- 30Chapman
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by John Brayford.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wiles.
Post update
Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).
Post update
Offside, Burton Albion. Matej Kovár tries a through ball, but Oumar Niasse is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).
Post update
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
William Kokolo (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).
Post update
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
Post update
Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oumar Niasse (Burton Albion).
Post update
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
Post update
Harry Chapman (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Daniel Barlaser.
Match report will appear here.