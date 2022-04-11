Sonny Bradley has made 20 appearances for Luton Town this season

Defender Sonny Bradley says there will be no "doom and gloom" among Luton Town's players following their defeat by promotion rivals Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters remain fifth in the Championship table, but only four points clear of Millwall in ninth.

And the loss means Nathan Jones' side have now not won in three games.

"At the beginning of the season if you'd told us with five games left we'd be in this position, we'd have taken it all day long," said Bradley.

Luton have not played in the top flight of English football for 30 years, but are firmly in the hunt for a play-off place with five matches to play.

The next, though, is another crucial head-to-head with Nottingham Forest, the team immediately above them in the table, at Kenilworth Road on Friday.

"There's no time for any doom and gloom, there's not even a week between now and our next game," Bradley told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The 30-year-old has just returned to action after more than two months on the sidelines because of injury - but his Luton team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was forced off after only 35 minutes of Monday's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Pell has played a lot of football this season, even through injury - he's given everything in the time he was on the pitch, but unfortunately, it's cost him," said Bradley.

"We just hope we can get him back as soon as possible but at the same time players are getting injured, people are coming back into the squad as well.

"Luke Berry is nearly fit now, Reece Burke is coming back in as well and I think we've got more than enough to see us through to the end of the season.

"But it's not nice at any time for some of your bigger players to pick up injuries."