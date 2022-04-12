Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Luca Murphy never played a first-team game for Fulham before his release last summer

Hartlepool United have been awarded a "six-figure" sum by the Professional Football Compensation Committee relating to the signing of former player Luca Murphy by Fulham.

Pools had chased a fee for Murphy, who joined the Londoners just 11 days after leaving Victoria Park in 2019.

Previously, the two clubs had agreed a fee and the player had spent time at Fulham, who then ended their interest.

"I'm obviously delighted," Pools chairman Raj Singh said external-link of the ruling.

"The circumstances and timeline around Luca's departure speak for itself and we always considered that compensation was due. Luca was a player that was with us from the age of nine.

"The compensation is probably a drop in the ocean for a big club like Fulham, but it is a large amount for Hartlepool United which at the time was a non-league club.

"It was also withheld during an incredibly difficult period that included the Covid pandemic. That approach could literally have sent our club to the wall."

Fulham have declined to comment on the matter.

Pools said that Fulham's decision to renege on their initial deal came as Murphy "hadn't met standards" during his trial spell at Craven Cottage.

They added that "the previously exemplary scholar's behaviour changed markedly", leading to a mutual termination of his Hartlepool contract.

He then joined Fulham in March 2019, and remained there without making a first-team appearance until his release in the summer of 2021.

"I am bitterly disappointed at the manner in which Fulham have conducted their business," Singh added.

"As a club we did everything we possibly could to resolve this amicably for nearly three years and we've been ignored, seen delays and had technicalities thrown at us throughout."