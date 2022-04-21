Close menu

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax coach as next manager

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

He's like a chess player - Ajax fans on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

The Dutchman, 52, will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.

Rangnick, who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, is set to move into a consultancy role.

Ten Hag will become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said Ten Hag.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

United are sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax are top of the Dutch Eredivisie - four points clear of PSV Eindhoven - with five matches left, although they lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.

Ten Hag, who took over as Ajax head coach since December 2017, led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

They reached the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League and were within a minute of making the final, only to be denied by a remarkable Tottenham comeback.

How Ten Hag made Ajax Champions League contenders

United's choice had narrowed to Ten Hag and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, after Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui had also been spoken to about the role.

Ten Hag is expected to bring in a former United coach or player as part of his backroom team, given it is unlikely the remaining link to the Solskjaer era, Mike Phelan, will remain at the club.

Ten Hag joined Ajax after two and a half years at Utrecht, having previously coached Bayern Munich's second team, where he worked with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Solskjaer was sacked following a 4-1 defeat at Watford that left United seventh in the table.

Since Rangnick officially took charge on 3 December, United have a record of nine wins, six draws and four defeats in 19 league games.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid and lost to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round.

After Tuesday's 4-0 league defeat by Liverpool, Rangnick said United might need as many as 10 new players this summer.

Liverpool thrashing 'embarrassing' & 'humiliating' - Rangnick

On Wednesday it was announced that chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout had left United.

Solskjaer was given a three-year deal in March 2019 after initially taking over on an interim basis from Jose Mourinho, before signing a new contract until 2024 in July last year.

He led United to third in the league in his first full season in charge and second the following campaign, when they were beaten in the Europa League final by Villarreal.

David Moyes, earmarked as Ferguson's long-term successor and given a six-year contract, was sacked in his first season in 2013-14.

His replacement Louis van Gaal left after two seasons in charge despite winning the FA Cup in his final game.

Mourinho delivered League Cup and Europa League success in his first season, and a Premier League runners-up spot in his second, before he was sacked in December 2018, with United sixth in the table but closer to the relegation zone than the top.

'A proven winner' - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ten Hag was the unanimous choice of senior figures at Old Trafford after what is being said was a rigorous recruitment process, led by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, with new chief executive Richard Arnold engaged for the final stages.

The belief at United is that Ten Hag was the candidate most closely aligned to the club's identity and strategy.

Ten Hag is viewed as being a proven winner who likes to play an attractive, attacking style of football, with a commitment to youth.

It is felt he improves players and develops teams, and within the negotiation process he set out his long-term vision to build a successful team.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:25

    Erik ten Hag is an anagram of eat gherkin and I fear that Man U will remain a club in a pickle.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 11:26

    I’m really glad we’ve had the BBC writing an article a day for the last month on Ten Haag and how he’s best manager in the world because I honestly wouldn’t have had a clue who he was otherwise.

    If he’s anything like Ragnick, after the ridiculous coverage on him and how he basically invented football, this will end just like it has done for him, Mourinho and Van Gaal. The club is rotten.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:33

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      They write articles about us cos we're the biggest and most famous club in are country

      Keep crying. Were back with this appointment and there's nkthung you small clubs can do about it

      #GGMU
      #NotArrogantJustBetter

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:24

    If you need help remembering his name, just think of it as one Hag for each year since their last league title.

    • Reply posted by serebro, today at 11:28

      serebro replied:
      brilliant!

  • Comment posted by altern8, today at 11:27

    The job that nobody wants

    • Reply posted by structured thinking, today at 11:31

      structured thinking replied:
      Easy way to get a lucrative payout in less time if it doesn't work out
      :-)

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 11:31

    Thank God.

    Just when you thought the BBC have forgotten all about Man Utd.

    We can now look forward to 10 articles a day, regurgitating precisely the same guff, until he is inevitably sacked.

    They can then dust off the 100's of daily articles about OGS etc. and repeat.

    • Reply posted by Salford exile , today at 11:32

      Salford exile replied:
      Biggest club in the world mate.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 11:30

    Good news.

    But what United need is the all the shocking players to leave.

    We don't care how or how much they sell for, we don't care what their salaries are, they don't deserve them.

    We don't care who will replace them, whoever it is will be better.

    Get these losers out of our club!

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 11:35

      The Citizen replied:
      Does "get the losers out of our club" include the prawn sandwich fans?

  • Comment posted by Hocusocus, today at 11:27

    Sending thoughts and prayers.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:33

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      And a shrink on standby

  • Comment posted by blacksheep44, today at 11:29

    Fans shouldn't expect any significant silverware for a year or two. What they should expect is a clear out of the dead wood, and a focus on the development of players and a team mentality and way of playing. If progress is measured and achieved on these things, then he has a good chance. Otherwise, it will be rinse and repeat of the last few years

    • Reply posted by PetreDyche, today at 11:44

      PetreDyche replied:
      I'll take that. I just want the players to perform relative to how they're paid. If they are on £300k a week, act like it. The likes of Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Maguire, Martial (and Alexis, Di Maria, Falcao, Mkhetarian before them) are so devoid of personal responsibility it's unreal.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 11:26

    There's only a couple of things I know about Ten Hag. He has nine older brothers and sisters and his parents weren't very creative when giving them names.

    • Reply posted by murmur, today at 11:43

      murmur replied:
      Brilliant mate 😂

  • Comment posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 11:29

    Well that was kept quiet by the BBC

    • Reply posted by Hear hear methinks, today at 11:57

      Hear hear methinks replied:
      McNulty is relaxing with a full day off now, before the hard work begins again: who will be Man Utd's next manager?

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 11:29

    Hopefully Ten Hag is given the power to establish his own squad. The problem is as much about who we can't sell due to ridiculous wages for diddies than who we can't buy. Unfortunately, it's hard to see how many would actually get into the LFC or MCFC squads, never mind on the field. The quality/mindset/leadership is as poor as I've seen in 5o years!.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:46

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      The idiots in charge keep giving out those massive wages, because it's the only way to convince 'top' players to sign for little, non-achieving United.

      How about a new strategy? £2k per week (enough for most people to 'get by on') but then a £5m bonus (per year) for winning the league or CL? You might get players who actually try then.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 11:26

    He still took the job after Tuesday's shower!! WOW!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:35

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      He must be a masochist!
      Cos he doesn't need the money coming from a rich family

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 11:37

    “First boss since Ferguson that other clubs will fear.” on one of 100 BBC articles about ten Hag. 😂😂😂😂😂 These players & the owners are awful, if you think he will change the worst Man Utd side in 40 years with this lot, you have got another thing coming. Gone by next March for being 9th with no chance of European Football. Welcome to the real world BBC Salford…

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 11:43

      jaycee replied:
      Had some laugh at that!

  • Comment posted by heyjoe, today at 11:27

    Let’s see if he has the balls to really fix things. Starting with the removal of Maguire would really improve things IMO

    • Reply posted by samueljx, today at 11:36

      samueljx replied:
      The English culture to bully our own working class success stories to submission is astonishing... It's a really sad reflection but at least partly explains voting trends. #BootLickers

  • Comment posted by Aphex Twin, today at 11:29

    Don't expect much out of the current bunch of players.

    You've got your work cut out

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:49

      margaret replied:
      Bless the Glazer family

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 11:32

    Needs a good clear out cause these players have thrown multiple managers under the bus and they wont change so need to be shipped out and new hungry hard working players brought in. Its not an accident that City and Liuverpool are the 2 best teams at the moment it down to hard work and a desire to be the best.

  • Comment posted by Christovb11, today at 11:40

    Wonder who we'll replace him with in 2 years

    • Reply posted by Mark Viduka, today at 11:42

      Mark Viduka replied:
      Poch

  • Comment posted by OtherDave, today at 11:26

    Think they need more than a Pep lookalike.

    • Reply posted by arfur, today at 12:13

      arfur replied:
      mini me Pep

  • Comment posted by expatfrog, today at 11:25

    Here's hoping the board let him get on with the job without interference. Starting with getting rid of Fletcher.

    • Reply posted by organizedconfusion, today at 12:06

      organizedconfusion replied:
      they should all join fletcher in Porridge!

  • Comment posted by Scribe, today at 11:26

    Who stays and who goes will be interesting.

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 11:28

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      Well, he hasn't arrived yet but I'll give him til Christmas.🤣

