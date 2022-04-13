Crystal Palace quiz: Can you name all 22 Eagles players from 2015-16 FA Cup campaign?
Crystal Palace face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday as they look to reach the FA Cup final for only the third time in the club's history.
The Eagles finished runners-up in their two previous finals, losing to Manchester United on both occasions.
Alan Pardew was the last manager to guide Palace to the final, but how many players can you name that featured in their 2015-16 FA Cup campaign?
There are 22 in total. Good luck!
Can you name every player that featured in Crystal Palace's 2015-16 FA Cup campaign?
