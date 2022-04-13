Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea are no strangers to succeeding in an FA Cup semi-final.

Since the 1999-00 season, the Blues have made their way to the final on 10 occasions, eventually lifting the trophy at Wembley six times.

As the club prepare to face Crystal Palace on Sunday, we want you to name every Chelsea player who scored in those winning semi-final matches.

There are five minutes on the clock and 15 to find in total.