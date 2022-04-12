June Hunter scored the winner as Motherwell AEI lifted the Scottish Cup in 1974

June Hunter says it will be "a great achievement" to finally receive a cap for playing in Scotland's first official women's international in 1972.

The 70-year-old former full-back has travelled from Italy, where she has lived for 45 years, to receive her award as Scotland face Spain.

Hunter will be joined at Hampden by several team-mates who played in the 3-2 defeat by England.

"It's taken a long time, but I'm happy," she tells BBC Scotland.

"It's 40 years since I've seen a lot of them, so it's going to be a great night tonight and I'm looking forward to it."

Team-mates Rose Reilly, who went on to switch her allegiance to her new homeland and win the unofficial World Cup with them in 1984, and Edna Neillis famously left Scotland the year after to go on and play professionally in Italy, and Hunter followed suit in 1977.

"It definitely was scary because I just went over for two weeks' holiday and then I got a trial and ended up staying there," she explains.

Having started playing in a girls' team in McVities biscuit factory in Glasgow, Hunter played for Westthorn United and lifted the Scottish Cup with Motherwell AEI before that switch to Gorganzola.

"It was quite hard as we used to sell raffles to be able to afford football strips," she recalls of her time in Scotland. "It's not like today when they've got all the equipment.

June Hunter captained Motherwell to victory in the first cup final after the SFA recognised women's football

"We had nothing, but we loved it - that was our lives, that's how we spent all our money, we were football daft. The opportunities were much better in Italy than they were over in Scotland and I played in the first division over there - it was really good."

In the lead up to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, Scotland's present squad have been critical of the Scottish FA, accusing the governing body of not providing the team with the same resources as the men's side.

Hunter, who still manages to watch some Scottish games on TV from her home in Milan, adds: "In Italy, they are a lot more advanced with their international teams. Scottish football has improved a lot - it'll just take time to get there."