Cymru Premier Good Friday round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 15 April

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Penybont have lost their last four games and slipped down the table, with only goal difference putting them above fifth-placed Caernarfon. This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides in all competitions this season and Caernarfon will be looking for a repeat of the 3-0 win at The SDM Glass Stadium in March.

The New Saints v Flint Town United;14:30 BST: Flint have won only once in 11 league games including three straight defeats while in their last five games champions The New Saints have won two, drawn two and lost one. Saints won 2-1 at the Essity Stadium last month.

Bala Town v Newtown; 15:00 BST: Goal difference separates second-placed Newtown and Bala, who are in third spot, ahead of the big game at Maes Tegid with the race for Europa Conference League hotting up. Bala won 2-0 at Latham Park in the opening game of the second phase and they also won 1-0 at Maes Tegid in phase one, with the other encounter finishing 3-3.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: Aberystwyth are two points above the bottom two in ninth spot with three games of the regular season remaining. Druids, whose relegation has now been confirmed, have conceded 98 goals after last weekend's 6-1 loss at home to Haverfordwest.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Nomads, unbeaten in the second phase, sit outside the bottom two on goal difference after last weekend's 1-1 draw against Barry Town. Cardiff Met are seventh even though they have won only two of their seven games since the break.

Haverfordwest County v Barry Town United; 14;30 BST: Barry remain in the bottom two after a 1-1 draw at home to rivals Connah's Quay while County's 6-1 win at Cefn Druids was their first win in four games and Nicky Hayen's team are eighth, four points above the bottom two.