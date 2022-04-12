Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Brady took charge when Keith Curle left in February 2021 and was confirmed as boss three months later

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady believes automatic promotion is still achievable despite only one win in their past four League Two games.

They are fifth following Saturday's goalless draw with Bradford City, five points below third-placed Port Vale.

The Cobblers are seeking an immediate return to the third tier, having been relegated 12 months ago.

"The only thing missing is putting that ball in the back of the net," Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"We're doing everything we can to try and do that, (we're) creating a lot more chances, playing some really good football, a lot of entries in the final third.

"The way we press has been really good and if we continue down that road, then nine times out of 10, you'll have the opportunity to win games."

Northampton, who were in second place as recently as mid-March, have not found the net in their last two matches and their season's tally of 47 goals is the joint lowest among the top 12 teams in the division.

However, their goals conceded total of 34 is only bettered by leaders Forest Green Rovers.

"Everything we are doing, we feel, is positive and I am really pleased that the players have the belief and positivity to approach the next five games," Brady added.

Northampton are away to struggling Oldham Athletic on Friday, which will be followed three days later by a home fixture against Harrogate Town.