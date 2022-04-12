Close menu

Ipswich Town & Cambridge United fined over final-whistle melee

Joe Ironside
Joe Ironside scored the only goal of the game at Portmamn Road

Ipswich Town and Cambridge United have both been fined £2,500 following scuffles at the end of their League One game on 2 April.

Both clubs admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves properly following the final whistle at Portman Road.

Cambridge won the game 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal by Joe Ironside.

The home side thought they had scored an equaliser in stoppage time but Macauley Bonne was adjudged offside.

