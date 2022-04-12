Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00VillarrealVillarreal
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 42Musiala
- 25Müller
- 8Goretzka
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Coman
- 10Sané
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 7Gnabry
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 19Davies
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 12Estupiñán
- 17Lo Celso
- 6Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 19Coquelin
- 7Moreno
- 15Danjuma
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 9Alcácer
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 20Peña
- 21Pino
- 22Mandi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 24Pedraza
- 25Aurier
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic