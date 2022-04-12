Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00VillarrealVillarreal
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 42Musiala
  • 25Müller
  • 8Goretzka
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Coman
  • 10Sané

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 19Coquelin
  • 7Moreno
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 20Peña
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 24Pedraza
  • 25Aurier
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

