Jonny Le Quesne scored twice as Jersey Bulls turned their recent poor form around with a 4-0 win over Frimley Green at Springfield.

Le Quesne opened the scoring in the first half before Jack Cannon doubled the lead with a free kick and Francis Lekimamati headed against the bar three minutes before the half time break.

Le Quesne fired into the top corner for his second after 55 minutes.

Five minutes later Jake Prince headed in Kamen Nafkha's pass to seal the win.

The victory was Jersey's second in nine games and sees the Bulls leapfrog Badshot Lea - who became the first side to win at Springfield on Saturday - into fourth place on goal difference.

Meanwhile the Jersey Bulls' Under 23 side have progressed to the Suburban League Cup Final after a 1-0 win at Sheerwater.