Kevin de Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 advantage in the first leg against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid say they will not have to close part of their stadium for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester City.

On Monday, Uefa ordered Atletico to close at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

That was in response to "discriminatory behaviour" by Atletico fans during last week's first leg in Manchester.

But Atletico say that punishment has been suspended after a request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In a statement the club said "all members and fans with a season ticket or seat" could attend the game.

Atletico were also told by Uefa to display a Uefa banner reading '#NoToRacism', although the club have not said whether that has also been overturned.

City take a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's game thanks to Kevin de Bruyne's goal at Etihad Stadium last week.