Leicester are playing in their first European quarter-final since 2016-17

Europa Conference League quarter-final: PSV v Leicester Date: Thursday, 14 April Venue: Philips Stadion Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app

Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester to create more club history by overcoming PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to reach their first ever European semi-final.

The Foxes won the FA Cup last season for the first time, having claimed a maiden top-flight title in 2015-16.

They travel to Eindhoven for their Europa Conference League last-eight second leg with the tie level after a goalless draw at home.

"To be the first to do anything is always nice," said Rodgers.

"We had that feeling with the FA Cup. We're a club unlike PSV, who've qualified for 48 European competitions on the trot. We're very inexperienced, but we'll grow by achieving.

"We're ready to grasp it. The first leg gives us great motivation you can do that. We'll fight and do everything we can to go through.

"We're used to playing in big games in our domestic league. We've just got to keep the mentality, the positivity, and try and score."

Leicester reached the last eight of the Europa Conference League courtesy of victory over French side Rennes.

It is the Foxes' second European quarter-final after their 2-1 aggregate defeat by Atletico Madrid in the last eight of the Champions League five years ago.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is one of seven players still at the club from 2016-17, and has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with the club.

"We probably aren't the biggest, flashiest club about but we have consistently been able to mix it with the big boys and have done a good job of it so far," said Schmeichel.

"As a club we have grown incredibly. We are sitting in the best training ground in the country, we have been in European competitions, we have won trophies and we are constantly trying to fight on all fronts.

"That's where all the fun is. To have experiences like this, winning the FA Cup, winning the Community Shield, the Premier League - these are moments in history which we are fighting for every single day.

"It's really important a club like this keeps progressing and keeps that hunger and desire at every level, not just a football level."

Team news

Striker Jamie Vardy (knee) remains out for Leicester with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also sidelined for the season with a knee problem, but defender Jonny Evans will return after being rested against Crystal Palace.

PSV are enjoying a fine domestic season, having reached the final of the Dutch Cup (which takes place on Sunday) and sitting second in the Eredivisie, four points behind leaders Ajax.

They come into Thursday's tie on a 15-match unbeaten run, which includes five clean sheets in their past six games, one of them coming at the King Power Stadium in the first leg.

Roger Schmidt will be replaced as boss by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy next season, but before then is hoping to lead PSV to their first European trophy since 1988.

Schmidt rested a number of players for Sunday's 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk and will have Erick Gutierrez available after the after the Mexican midfielder served a one-match ban in the first leg.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Vestergaard, Evans, Castagne, Thomas, Amartey, Choudhury, Soumare, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Perez, Lookman.