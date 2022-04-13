Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Jack Colback is one of the most experienced players in Nottingham Forest's young squad

Jack Colback has been a "powerful voice" of experience in Nottingham Forest's bid for Premier League promotion, says Reds boss Steve Cooper.

The midfielder, 32, has featured 32 times in the league this season and been increasingly used at left-back.

In Saturday's win against Birmingham he was the only player in the starting XI aged over 30 in a team that included seven players aged 25 or under.

"He has good experience and good leadership," Cooper said.

"He has a good sensible approach to the game and is willing to share what he thinks.

"I want everyone to have a view and opinion and certainly the ones who have been around the block before.

"There is nothing more powerful sometimes than a player talking because they are the ones on the pitch playing the game."

Cooper says Colback, who was called up to the England squad while at Newcastle in 2014 but never earned an international cap, has been influential on and off the pitch.

"He not only brings what he brings as a player to the table, but also helps the younger lads in and around the squad," Cooper added to BBC Radio Nottingham.

Forest are fourth in the Championship table and six points adrift of Bournemouth in the second and last automatic promotion spot available with seven games remaining.

Cooper's side face fellow promotion hopefuls Luton at Kenilworth Road on Friday.