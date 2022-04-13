Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough was appointed Mansfield Town manager in November 2020

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says "reigniting" the love affair between supporters and the club has been the highlight of their push for promotion from League Two.

Stags fans spilled on to the pitch and celebrated with players after Saturday's 4-0 victory at Scunthorpe.

Victory moved Mansfield up to fourth in the table and to within three points of the automatic promotion spots.

"Hopefully they are part of something special this season," Clough said.

"One of the highlights of the past year has been that connection has been reignited."

The jubilation as Mansfield fans joined Stags players on the pitch was in stark contrast to scenes during the game, as Scunthorpe supporters invaded the pitch with 15 minutes to go to protest at their club's relegation plight.

The 2,000 Mansfield fans at Glanford Park then returned to the stands after the match to continue to celebrate.

Clough, in his first full season in charge at Field Mill, is looking to guide Mansfield to promotion to the third division for the first time in 19 years.

After going 14 games without a win between August and October they have surged up the table and into promotion contention with 18 league victories. That run includes a club record 11 straight home wins, which they hope to extend against Sutton on Friday.

"It's a football town and the football club is at the heart of it," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"One of our main jobs is to put a team on the pitch that reflects the values of the supporters, and also a team that they want to watch and enjoy watching.

"You feel that responsibility to put a performance on for them."