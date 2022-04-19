Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC players look on after falling to a last-minute defeat by Bedfont Sports

Guernsey FC conceded a 96th-minute goal to fall to an agonising 4-3 defeat by Bedfont Sports on Saturday.

Two goals from 18-year-old Keene Domaille and one from Ben Acey gave Guernsey a 3-1 lead, with Jordan Esprit scoring for play-off chasers Bedfont.

But Daniel Williams pulled another back for the visitors, before Darryl Sanders levelled with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Williams then scored his second deep in injury time to give Befont the victory.

Acey, 17, scored his fourth goal of the season - and his third in four matches - two days later, as Guernsey followed the defeat with a 1-1 draw against South Park on Easter Monday.

Acey put the Green Lions ahead before Melford Simpson drew South Park level nine minutes later.

Guernsey dropped a place to 14th in the Isthmian League South Central Division and travel to fourth-placed Hanwell Town on Saturday, 23 April - the final day of the season.